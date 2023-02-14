ALLENTOWN - Undefeated Easton advanced to the East Penn Conference girls basketball championship game where they will face third-seeded Central Catholic on Thursday at PPL Center
The Rovers started the game on a 9-0 run and never looked back in a 47-34 win over Bethlehem Catholic to improve to 24-0 and set a program record for consecutive wins. Sammy Roth and Molly Driscoll combined for 28 points for the Vikings in a 50-37 win over Emmaus.
Easton defeated Central Catholic 46-30 in the first game of the regular season in early December.