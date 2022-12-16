EASTON, Pa. - Battle of top teams on the girls side of the EPC this season. Easton remains unbeaten with an impressive, 51-22 win over Bethlehem Catholic.
The Red Rovers making things extremely tough on the Golden Hawks all night, and turning that defense into offense. Especially in the third quarter when the Red Rovers went on a 19-2 run for the duration of the quarter.
Anya Staton paced the Red Rovers offensively with 15 points on the night, Eva Cole close behind in double-digits with 10.
Easton moves up to 6-0 in the early going, Bethlehem Catholic takes a step back at 3-2.