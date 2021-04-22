ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An EPC baseball triple header taking place at Coca-Cola Park on Thursday afternoon. Easton getting the action started with an 8-1 over Bethlehem Catholic.
The Red Rovers wasting no time getting on the board, Ethan Ressick with an RBI single in the first inning plating Max Squarcia. Later, in the third inning now, Squarcia brought home again by Ressick for the 2-0 lead.
In the fourth inning the Red Rovers open this one up when Keegan Stem hits a triple with the bases load for the 5-0 lead.
Easton picked up their fourth win in a row in commanding fashion over the Golden Hawks.