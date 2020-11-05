EASTON, Pa. - Easton admits they had higher hopes for this season, but the Red Rovers are eager to start anew and make a run in the District 11 playoffs. Easton's quest for district gold begins on Friday night in the 6A quarterfinal against Emmaus.
The Rovers captured the seventh seed in the bracket this fall and visit the Green Hornets, who are the second seed.
The team's running back Nahjee Adams was hurt in last week's regular season finale against Nazareth. He may be sidelined for Friday's contest, and if so, head coach Jeff Braido has confidence in Marcus Williams to take that top spot in the backfield.
The Rovers note that they are optimistic and like the way they are trending heading into the postseason.