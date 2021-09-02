EASTON, Pa. - Coming off their big season opening win, Easton faces an early season test on Friday night at Cottingham Stadium. Parkland pays a visit to the newly renovated home of the Red Rovers.
Getting off to a 1-0 start is always good, doing so in the fashion that the Red Rovers did last Friday, even better. Head coach, Jeff Braido was happy with the overall performance of his team.
Braido knows that this week the stakes are upped quite a bit with the Trojans coming to town. The key is to continue to execute sharply against a very balanced opponent.