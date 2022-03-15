Girls PIAA 6A quarterfinals taking place across the state, Easton and Cedar Cliff looking to keep their seasons alive.
The Red Rovers postseason run coming to an end on Tuesday night, 46-31 loss to Mount Lebanon. Following an 11 point first half, trailing by 23, Easton allows just 12 points in the second half in their comeback effort.
Anye Stanton finished with 15 points for the Red Rovers in their effort. They finish with a 27-3 record.
Elsewhere, Cedar Cliff and Pennsbury squaring off. The Colts holding on for the win, 42-36.
The Colts were paced by Taylor Ferraro with 18 points in the win, Olivia Jones close behind her teammate with 13 points. Awaiting the Colts in the semifinals is Plymouth-Whitemarsh on Friday.
