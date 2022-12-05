EASTON, Pa. - The ball has tipped and the high school basketball season is underway in Pennsylvania. The Easton girls are coming off a whale of a year. The Red Rovers went unbeaten in the regular season - notching a school-record 23-game winning streak.
Head coach Dave Lutz' squad made a run to the state quarterfinals - one of the most successful seasons for any team in the coverage area last winter.
Many of those key players have graduated, but this year's team is eager to get back at it. Much of that begins right now as some new faces prepare to step up.