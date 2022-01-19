EASTON, Pa. - One of the lone unbeatens left in District XI. The Easton Red Rovers currently sit at 12-0, the only girls basketball team without a loss in the EPC.
The Red Rovers have 11 double-digit wins this season, making quite a statement as the 'class' of the conference.
Parkland and two games against Bethlehem Catholic await them on the schedule. Giving the Red Rovers more chances to test their game against top tier teams in the conference.
Anye' Staton has proven to be the one of the key pieces to the Red Rovers success this season.
It's not just Staton, this has been a total team effort up to this point. Easton has plenty of good shooters all around the court, and Staton makes mention on the importance of finding them in the open.
She is one the team leaders in assists, getting the ball in the paint, but always keeping an eye out for the open shooter on the court.