EASTON, Pa. - After a promising season that was cut short due to Covid-19, the Easton girls basketball team is looking to make amends with a strong showing in the East Penn Conference and Distict XI.
Head Coach Dave Lutz's squad had snapped Bethlehem Catholic's 41-game winning streak in January before the administration halted the boys and girls programs due to the district's coronavirus policy.
The Rovers plan to make the most of this campaign and are off to an impressive 3-0 start that includes victories over Central Catholic, Downingtown East and Dieruff.