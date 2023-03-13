EASTON, Pa. - It's Pennsylvania's version of March Madness - and it's almost time for the second round. The Easton girls were among the area's teams to advance last weekend. Next up for the District 11 6A champions is a date with District 3 runner-up Central York with a 6:00 o'clock tip tomorrow night at Governor Mifflin.
The Red Rovers have just one loss on the ledger all season and they've done it behind the strength of depth. Anye Staton and Evalyse Cole are two of the leaders, but this bunch has been able to rely on other hot hands as needed.
"That's been one of our strengths because teams really can't say, 'we want to take this person away or take that person away.'," head coach Dave Lutz said. "Or say 'we're gonna take our inside game away.' We have a lot of weapons."
Deep teams can go deep into March.
"It's definitely awesome," said Cole, a junior forward. "Throughout this season there were girls - it'd be a different high-scorer every game. Teams really didn't know if they should play the post and let our shooters shoot Or stay out more, not let them shoot and we'll come in the post."