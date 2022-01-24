BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Easton girls basketball team erased a 10-point halftime deficit to edge Bethlehem Catholic 38-37 in an East Penn Conference East Division showdown.
Trailing 25-15 at intermission, the Red Rovers (15-0, 10-0) erased the Golden Hawks lead by outscoring the hosts 12-2 in the third quarter.
Bethlehem Catholic (10-4, 9-1) held a one-point advantage late in the game, but Easton's Makenna Zimmerman scored the final two of her team-high 11 points to keep head coach Dave Lutz's team unbeaten.
It was the first EPC loss for the Golden Hawks who were paced by nine points from Stephanie Donato. Bethlehem Catholic does not have to wait long for another shot at the Red Rovers as the two teams square off again on Friday - this time in Easton.