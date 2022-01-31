EASTON, Pa. - Easton Area High School already has one of the strongest wrestling traditions in the state of Pennsylvania. Now they are looking to be a trailblazer for the women as they added a girls team for the 2021-22 season that has participated in dual meets and tournaments for the first time as a sanctioned program.
Coached by former Lehigh wrestler Jordan Kutler, the Red Rovers were just the second in Pennsylvania to be officially approved in 2020 and are now competing in an an exclusively-girls schedule.
"Every tournament we go to, you can tell we're gradually getting better and better every time," said freshman Aubre Krazer.
Word of mouth and recruiting in the hallway have helped the program grow from a handful to nearly 20. Programs have been established at other local schools like Exeter, Governor Mifflin and Parkland and the road is being paved for future PIAA sanctioning - which requires 100 schools to carry the sport.