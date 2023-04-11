EASTON, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the EPC meeting up on the softball field Tuesday afternoon. Easton knocking off Freedom at home, 5-3 to earn their seventh win of the season.
The Patriot's jumped out to the early lead in this one, third inning, Maia D'Amico drives in the first run of the game. One batter later, Madison Glick with a sac-fly to bring home D'Amico.
Bottom of the third, the Red Rovers wasting no time in answering, Natalie Scuorzo with a two-run single to tie things up. A few batters later, Ciera Barreiros with a two-run shot to center field, giving the Red Rovers a, 4-2 lead.
Fourth inning, the pitcher getting in on the hitting action, Ava Monks with a solo shot to add to the Red Rovers lead.
Easton improves to, 7-2 on the season, while Freedom suffers its first loss, 9-1.