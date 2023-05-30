ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With Nazareth already in the title game, Stroudsburg and Easton took to the field after to determine who's playing the Blue Eagles for the District XI-6A title.
The Red Rovers with a solid start, Emma Swartz with a bases clearing double, 3-0. In the third inning, the Red Rovers added to their lead, Alyssa Mayorca with a two-run line drive up the middle, 6-0.
Fifth inning, Stroudsburg trailing by three when Mandy Gizzo grounds to third base but the ball is dropped on the throw allowing two runs to score, 6-5. But, that's all they'd get in the effort.
Nazareth and Easton will play for the 6A title on Thursday at Pate's Park.