EASTON, Pa. - Easton keeping their perfect record intact with an impressive home win over Liberty on Tuesday night, 59-25.
The Red Rovers would allow just eight points in the second half of the game, after going into the halftime break, 25-17. Helping lead the way in the second half and throughout the night for the Red Rovers, Eva Cole, who finished with 21 points.
Ruby Miller paced the Hurricanes with 10 points in the effort.
Easton improves to 12-0 overall, 4-0 in EPC play this season, while Liberty falls to 8-5 on the year, suffering their first EPC loss, 3-1.