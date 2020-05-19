EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area High School athletic department held a virtual signing ceremony on Tuesday night to honor senior student-athletes who make college commitments to continue their careers at the next level. The annual events have continued to take place during the coronavirus pandemic as many local school districts have held them virtually.
The Red Rovers honored 16 student-athletes in nine different sports during the videoconferencing event. Each student-athlete was able to make some remarks, as well as coaches, while other family members could virtually attend the event as well.
Below is a list of the Easton student-athletes who were honored. More student-athletes will be honored soon, with those names released later this week.
NAME
Sport
College/University
David Allan
Baseball
Saint Vincent College
Connor Michel
Baseball
Mansfield University
Brett Stewart
Baseball
Moravian College
Avery Fidelibus
Cheerleading/Comp. Spirit
College of Charleston
Andrew Basile
Cross Country/Track & Field
Bloomsburg University
Marco Cardone
Cross Country/Track & Field
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Pia Mazzella DiBosco
Cross Country/Track & Field
Moravian College
Courtney Reed
Track & Field
Amherst College
Kara Colandrea
Field Hockey
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Onalee Long
Field Hockey
Moravian College
R.J. Gisler
Football
King’s College
Andrew McTighe
Football
Fairleigh Dickinson College
Tyler Pastula
Football
University of Delaware
Giovanni Raso
Men’s Lacrosse
Elizabethtown College
Tyler Horton
Men’s Soccer
DeSales University
Tess Ruschman
Softball
Lackawanna College