EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area High School athletic department held a virtual signing ceremony on Tuesday night to honor senior student-athletes who make college commitments to continue their careers at the next level. The annual events have continued to take place during the coronavirus pandemic as many local school districts have held them virtually.

The Red Rovers honored 16 student-athletes in nine different sports during the videoconferencing event. Each student-athlete was able to make some remarks, as well as coaches, while other family members could virtually attend the event as well.

Below is a list of the Easton student-athletes who were honored. More student-athletes will be honored soon, with those names released later this week.

NAME      

Sport

College/University

David Allan

Baseball

Saint Vincent College

Connor Michel

Baseball

Mansfield University

Brett Stewart

Baseball

Moravian College

   

Avery Fidelibus

Cheerleading/Comp. Spirit

College of Charleston

   

Andrew Basile

Cross Country/Track & Field

Bloomsburg University

Marco Cardone

Cross Country/Track & Field

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Pia Mazzella DiBosco

Cross Country/Track & Field

Moravian College

Courtney Reed

Track & Field

Amherst College

   

Kara Colandrea 

Field Hockey

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Onalee Long

Field Hockey

Moravian College

   

R.J. Gisler

Football

King’s College

Andrew McTighe

Football

Fairleigh Dickinson College

Tyler Pastula

Football

University of Delaware

   

Giovanni Raso

Men’s Lacrosse

Elizabethtown College

   

Tyler Horton

Men’s Soccer

DeSales University

   

Tess Ruschman

Softball

Lackawanna College