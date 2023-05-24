BETHLEHEM, Pa. - District championships taking to the turf at Lehigh University on Wednesday night. Easton handing Pleasant Valley its first loss in the District XI-3A title game, 12-10.
The Red Rovers found themselves in a hole early on, the Bears holding an, 8-3 heading into halftime after a Riley Green goal from the free position.
Second half would belong to the Red Rovers, Jocelyn Morgan bringing the her team within one, 8-7. After tying things up, Reese Krieger gives the Red Rovers a late lead, 9-8. A 7-0 run put the Red Rovers ahead for good.
It's the second District title in program history for Easton.