ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The girls District XI-6A semifinals took to the court at Allen High School. Easton and Liberty earning the semifinal wins to setup a showdown in the final later this week.
Early game action, the Red Rovers handled Nazareth with a, 52-32 win. They would allow just seven Blue Eagles in the first half.
Anye Staton would pace the Red Rovers attack with 15 points on the night, Evalyse Cole would be close behind adding 14 points of her own in the win.
Semifinal game two, the Hurricanes knocked off Northampton, 50-36, as the seven-seed continues to march on.
A close contest in the first half saw the Hurricanes take over in the second half en route to the win. Emma Pukszyn would finish with a team high, 15 points for the Hurricanes.
A time a place for Friday nights District final between Easton and Liberty is yet to be determined.