The 40th edition of the Easton Lions Wrestling Classic will take place on Tuesday night at Easton Area High School's 25th Street Gymnasium. It marks the return of the District 11 vs. New Jersey wrestling event which has been on hiatus since 2019 due to COVID.
There will be a middle school match beginning at 6 p.m. followed by ten bouts featuring high school seniors at 7:30. For the first time, the high school match includes a girls contest at 118 pounds. Pennsylvania is inching closer to girls wrestling becoming a sanctioned sports by the PIAA as more than 100 school districts now sponsor a team.
Scheduled matchups for 40th Easton Lions Wrestling Classic
(District 11 wrestlers listed first)
118 - Chloe Hillis, Parkland vs. Mariah Weatherspoon, Warren Hills.
123 - C.J. Horvath, Freedom vs. Michael Hare, West Morris Central
130 - Connor Demcher, Pottsville vs. Matthew Griffin, Roselle Park
138 - Oliver Fairchild, Easton vs. Shawn Redfield, Warren Hills
146 - Dalton Monger, Pottsville vs. Mayson Harms, Roselle Park
158 - Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley vs. Hunter Cleaver, Phillipsburg
170 - Dominic Wheatley, Nazareth vs. Connor Hille, Phillipsburg
185 - Adrian Gacek, Parkland vs. Michael Drazek, Warren Hills
215 - Sonny Sasso, Nazareth vs. Jarrett Pantuso, Warren Hills
285 - Anthony Embardino, Easton vs. Christian Quandt, Hillsborough