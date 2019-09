EASTON, Pa. - Easton is 3-0 to start the 2019 season, but the Red Rovers are looking to be more consistent. They hope that starts on Friday when they host Liberty.

Easton has yet to lose, but saw a 21-point first-half lead disappear against Whitehall, forcing them to fight back and keep the unblemished record.

The Rovers look to re-group and play the same style of football for a whole game.