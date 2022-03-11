PIAA 6A girls second round action taking center stage on Friday night, only one local team moving on to the quarters.
Easton, the 3rd team out of District XI, hangs on for the 59-53 win over Cumberland Valley.
The Red Rovers built up a large lead, but Cumberland Valley chipped away at it all night. Sara Tamoun and Makenna Zimmerman leading the way for the Rovers, Tamoun with a game-high 20 points, Zimmerman with 17 in the win.
Easton will play Bethel Park in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Northampton and Parkland each seeing their seasons come to an end in the second round.
The Konkrete Kids falling to Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 44-28. Taylor Kranzley paced the K-Kids with eight points in the effort.
Parkland coming up short against Pennsbury in the second round, 37-28.
The Lady Trojans were led by Maddie Siggins offensively, she finished with 13 points in the seasoning ending loss.