EASTON, Pa. - Easton is set to hire Jody Karam and Jordan Kutler as the school's newest head wrestling coaches, according to Easton Athletic Director Jim Pokrivsak. Karam will lead the school's boys' team while Kutler would become the school's first girls' wrestling head coach.
Both hires are pending official school board approval on Tuesday night.
Karam is well-known in the Lehigh Valley wrestling scene. The Easton graduate coached at Delaware Valley Regional and then led Liberty's program for years. Kutler wrestled at Lehigh University and recently wrapped up his collegiate career.