District XI-6A girls basketball tournament getting underway on Friday night. Easton and Northampton rolling into the semifinals with resounding wins.
The Red Rovers handling Stroudsburg in their opening round, 58-18. Evalyse Cole leading the way in the win with 17 points on the night. Awaiting Easton in the semifinals is Nazareth on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, the Konkrete Kids knocked off Parkland in their quarterfinal matchup, 79-65.
Grace Lesko doing the heavy lifting for the K-Kids in the win, leading all scorers with 34 points. Northampton will face Liberty in the semifinals on Tuesday night.