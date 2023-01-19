EASTON, Pa. - The Easton wrestling program recorded a milestone on the mat Thursday night. The Red Rovers knocked off Council Rock South for the program 1000th win.
The Red Rovers dominating this one from the get go, jumping out to a 12-0 ead through the first few bouts. Later in the dual, Oliver Fairchild gets a pin in 30 seconds in the 139 lb bout, pushing the lead to 25-12 at that point.
The final bout of the night, and exclamation point put on this historic win, Aidan Hutchinson gets a pin in the third period to put this one to bed.
Easton improves to 13-4 on the season as we head toward the home stretch of the dual season.