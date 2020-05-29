EASTON, Pa. - Jamarr Billman confirmed to WFMZ on Friday afternoon that he is no longer the head wrestling coach at Easton Area High School. Billman noted that he did not resign, but just that he was informed that the job was opened up.
The school district's website did have a posting for a head coach of boys' varsity wrestling, as of Friday afternoon.
This is the second time Easton is looking to move on from Billman as their head coach during his tenure. He was fired back in March of 2018 following an incident during the PIAA Championships. He was subsequently reinstated a few days later.
School district officials released a statement on Friday evening, regarding their decision.
"Easton’s boys' wrestling program has a proud history and tradition as one of the finest wrestling programs in the state," the statement noted. "Yet, from time to time as with any program, no matter how successful it has been in the past, it is necessary to take a fresh look at where the program has been and where it might be going in the future.
"As part of that re-examination there has been a collective decision to open the boys wrestling coach position with a view toward the continued improvement necessary to ensure that Easton’s wrestling program will maintain its tradition of excellence well into the future."
This news broke just days after the school district's school board approved the addition of a girls' wrestling program. The two programs will have separate head coaches.
Billman went 42-26 leading the Red Rovers during the past four seasons.