EASTON, Pa. - One week after the team's Thanksgiving Day rivalry game ended in a brawl, the Easton and Phillipsburg football teams met at Fisher Stadium on the campus of Lafayette College to participate in the traditional post-game handshake line.
The two teams did not shake hands following the conclusion of last week's contest. The fight erupted in the final minute of the game and the officials ran out the final seconds on the clock as the situation was being controlled.
@EastonFootball and @LinersFootball worked together this past week to make sure last week's football game ended how it was supposed to. The game is bigger than any one player, coach, administrator; it belongs to our greater communities. We will move on stronger together. pic.twitter.com/RI2BCaAs8h— Easton Athletics (@GoRedRovers) December 5, 2019