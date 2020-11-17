PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The traditional Easton-Phillipsburg football game usually played on Thanksgiving has been moved up this year.
The 114th rivalry game will instead be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillipsburg's Maloney Stadium. The location had already been moved from Lafayette College's Fisher Stadium, because of the school's COVID-19 restrictions.
The change comes a day after New Jersey announced new gathering limits amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The state changed indoor limits from 25 to 10, effective Tuesday, and outdoor limits from 500 to 150, effective Nov. 23, the Monday before Thanksgiving.
The game will air on 69 WFMZ-TV and WFMZ.com starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.