EASTON, Pa. - Easton and Phillipsburg will square off for the 115th time this Thanksgiving, with the Stateliners looking for their first win in the series since 2014.
For head coach Frank Duffy, his group is looking to get over that hump. With plenty of close loses the last few years, this group isn't focused on the past, they're focused on the now.
Each team went in sightly different directions this season, the Stateliner making it to a Sectional final while the Red Rovers were left out of the postseason tournaments.
When it comes to this rivalry though, none of what took place between August and October matters.
Red Rovers head coach, Jeff Braido knows that records mean nothing in this game. It's all about which team handles the swings of the game the best, as anything can happen on College Hill. For the Red Rovers, they've been fortunate in recent years to benefit from those swings in the game.
Easton holds the overall edge in the series, 66-42-5, with plenty of those wins coming in the 2000's. Come Thursday morning at Fisher Stadium, one thing is for certain for both programs - winning isn't everything, it's the only thing.
