BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Following a scoreless first half, Easton pulled away for a 30-7 win over Liberty in an EPC opener at BASD Stadium on Saturday night.
The Hurricanes' lone score came with seven seconds left in the contest to avoid a shutout.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Following a scoreless first half, Easton pulled away for a 30-7 win over Liberty in an EPC opener at BASD Stadium on Saturday night.
The Hurricanes' lone score came with seven seconds left in the contest to avoid a shutout.
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Comfortably cool with sunshine and a few clouds.
Mostly clear and rather chilly.
Sunshine, then increasing clouds; seasonably cool.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.