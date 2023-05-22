NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The Easton girls lacrosse team was able to turn the tables on Emmaus for a 9-8 victory in a District 11 Class 3A semifinal matchup on Monday at Al Erdosy Stadium.
The Rovers who lost a 12-9 contest to the Green Hornets in the EPC semifinals a little over 10 days ago exacted some revenge with the one-goal victory in a back-and-forth affair.
Easton will face Pleasant Valley, the EPC champions in the D11 final on Wednesday at Lehigh. The Bears defeated Freedom 17-8 in the other semifinal. After a close first half, Pleasant Valley shut out the Patriots over the final 25 minutes. Devon Bush had seven goals to lead the Bears offense.