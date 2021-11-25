Editors note: Due to a technical problem with our VUit livestream of the Easton vs. Philipsburg Thanksgiving Day football game, some streaming viewers may have been cut off from the final play of the game. We apologize for the interruption and have posted it here for you to see.
EASTON, Pa. - A holiday tradition is back on this year, as Easton and Phillipsburg meet for the 114th time at Lafayette College.
The Easton Red Rovers won 7-3 over Phillipsburg.
The win came down to the last possession on Thanksgiving.
WFMZ will have complete coverage of the game.