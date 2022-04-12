EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Red Rovers are one of five undefeated baseball programs in the Lehigh Valley. Following a win on Monday, the Red Rovers are currently 7-0.
For the Red Rovers, the offense has been on fire, with double-digit efforts in five games this season. On the defensive and pitching side, they haven't given up more than five runs in all seven games.
This is a squad with lots of chemistry. Justin Ramirez commented on the level of chemistry within the team, and how they enjoy their time on the field as much as they enjoy their time together off the field.