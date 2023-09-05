EASTON, Pa. - An early season showdown between two conference contenders, Easton getting the better of Whitehall on Tuesday. The Red Rovers with a shutout of the Zephyrs at home, 6-0.
Wasting no time in this one, Zoe Angelinas with the game opening goal off a corner just four and half minutes into the contest. Just over a minute later, Lexi Causa with the backhanded goal for the, 2-0 lead.
Later in the first quarter, Causa on the assist now to Arianna Deliso for the, 3-0 lead. Deliso would score in the second quarter as well for her second of the night.
Right before the half, it's Jocelyn Morgan off a redirect from Megan Elias to give the Red Rovers a, 5-0 lead at the half. Morgan would add one more in the third quarter to finish with two goals on the night as well.
Easton improves to, 4-0 while Whitehall takes a step back at, 2-2.