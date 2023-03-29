BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two teams looking to be contenders in the EPC by seasons end, Bethlehem Catholic and Easton. The Red Rovers going on the road and picking up the win, 6-2.
Third inning, the Golden Hawks striking first on a Mia VanFleet solo shot. That lead wouldn't last long though, as the Red Rovers strike back in the top fo the fourth.
Sydney Reinert gets the game tying RBI with a single, and we would go in order from there. Next batter up, Kailyn Castellano drives in Reinert for the lead, after her it's Audrey Rinda with another Red Rovers RBI single in the inning.
A 3-1 lead from that point, the Red Rovers wouldn't look back. Easton improves to, 3-1 on the season, Bethlehem Catholic sits at, 2-2.