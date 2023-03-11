The PIAA girls basketball tournament tipping off for two EPC teams on Friday night. Easton moving on to the next round, Liberty having their season cut short.
The Red Rovers played host to Unionville, knocking off their guests, 55-42. This one in control by the Red Rovers from the opening tip.
Heading into halftime, the Red Rovers lead by 20 and continued to build upon that in the second half. Evalyse Cole and Megan Elias each finishing with 12 points in the win.
Central York awaits the Red Rovers next Tuesday in the second round.
The District XI runner-ups, Liberty stumbles at home against Upper Dublin, 47-36.
Emma Puksyn with a team-high 13 points for the Hurricanes in their effort. They would battle through the first half before the Cardinals went on a 17-0 run in the third en route to the win.