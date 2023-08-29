EASTON, Pa. - Easton playing host to Liberty on Tuesday, picking up their second win of the season. The Red Rovers with a resounding win blanking the Hurricanes, 9-0.
Already up, 3-0 in the first quarter, the Red Rovers continued to pile it on. Final three minutes of the opening quarter, Jocelyn Morgan puts it into the back of the cage once again. Morgan would finish with four goals in the win, three of them coming in the first quarter.
They would hold a, 5-0 lead heading into the second quarter. Before the half, the Red Rovers keeping their foot on the gas, Zoe Angelinas with a back handed goal, 7-0 heading into the half.
Easton improves to, 2-0 on the season while Liberty falls to, 0-2.