Easton's line should help bolster team

EASTON, Pa. - Easton won nine games and advanced to the district semifinals a year ago, however, the Red Rovers lost 11 starters from that team to graduation in the off-season. One unit that is still mostly intact, the offensive line.

Four starters are back in the trenches for head coach Jeff Braido and company for the 2019 season. In addition to the confidence in the line, the team is also excited about the young core of linebackers on the defensive side as well.

Others, on both sides of the ball, are expected to step up to keep Easton near the top of the standings.