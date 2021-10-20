WHITEHALL, Pa. - Nazareth and Easton competing for one of the final two spot in the EPC on Wednesday night. The Red Rovers edging past the Blue Eagles, 2-1 to advance.
The Blue Eagles grabbed the early advantage in the first half, the backend of the half, Lauren Meneely buries the first goal of the game.
Second half, the Red Rovers offense woke up, two goals scored within 14 minutes. Kendahl Popp tying things up with a slight deflection off the corner kick. Natalie Protyniak heading in another corner for the lead.
Easton will take on Parkland for the EPC title.