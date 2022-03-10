EASTON, Pa. - Easton was one the best teams all season long, but some late season losses kept them from claiming any titles. Now, the Lady Red Rovers are making the most of their time in the PIAA tournament.
This group fighting through adversity in the biggest tournament of the season. Taking down Souderton in their opening round win.
Head coach Dave Lutz has been impressed with his teams showing in the first round, their ability to respond following two early exits in the EPC and District XI tournaments.
The Red Rovers take on Cumberland Valley on Friday night at Martz Hall.