EPC field hockey playoff picture becoming clearer and clearer as we get closer to crowning league and conference winners.
Easton would land a huge win over Nazareth, shutting out the Blue Eagles, 2-0 on Tuesday afternoon. The win putting the Red Rovers closer to locking down the number two seed in the upcoming playoffs.
Lexi Causa scoring both of the Red Rovers goals in the win, and both coming in the second half of play. Her first off a penalty in the third quarter, the second coming off a corner set.
Both teams continuing to make a playoff push for their seeding.