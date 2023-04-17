BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two of the top softball teams in the EPC East Division got together on Monday afternoon as Easton made the trip over for a date with Liberty.
The teams were scoreless into the sixth inning when the Rovers Natalie Scuorzo smoked a shot to center that just missed going over the fence. The senior settled for a double and would come around to score the first run of the game on a wild pitch.
Easton added some insurance in the seventh, as Kaede Walsh delivered a two-out single through the left side that plates Kailyn Castellano. Pitcher Audrey Rinda kept the Hurricanes off the board with an 11-strikeout, two-hit performance in a 2-0 victory as the Rovers improve to 9-3 on the season.