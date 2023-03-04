WHITEHALL, Pa. - The upset minded Liberty Hurricanes were held in check by the Easton Red Rovers in the District XI-6A title game, 56-34. It's the first District title for the Red Rovers since 2017.
The second quarter a big one for the Red Rovers, grabbing hold of a 44-29 lead heading into the halftime break. Evalyse Cole doing her part offensively for the Red Rovers, finishing with 22 points to lead all scorers.
Easton finally overcomes the heartbreak of recent years to get back back on top in District XI.