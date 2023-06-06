EASTON, Pa. - The Easton girls lacrosse team opened up its PIAA tournament at home against Great Valley. Upset minded, the Lady Patriots put an end to the Lady Red Rovers season, 16-7.
The Red Rovers finding themselves fighting back from the early going. Jocelyn Morgan helping to cut the deficit in half before the break with one of her two goals on the afternoon, 8-4 Lady Patriots.
Opening portion of the second half the Red Rovers continuing to fight back, Reese Kreiger with one of her team leading three goals. The Lady Patriots proved to be too much offensively the rest of the way.
The Lady Red Rovers season comes to an end in the opening round after capturing the District XI title.