EMMAUS, Pa. - Easton defeated Emmaus 13-10 in a battle of unbeaten EPC girls' lacrosse teams on Thursday night at Memorial Field. The Red Rovers remain as the lone undefeated team in the EPC girls' lacrosse landscape after they knocked off the Green Hornets.
The Red Rovers jumped out to a 4-0 lead and extended their lead to 8-3 later in the opening half. In the second half Easton built the lead to 10-3 and then held off a late rally by Emmaus to earn the win.
Lea Kreiger and Reese Kreiger each scored three goals for Easton.