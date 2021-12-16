EASTON, Pa. - The Easton wrestling team jumped out to a 15-0 and looked impressive in a 49-14 victory over Liberty in the Red Rovers home opener.
Senior Matthew Cruise, a University of Pennsylvania recruit, improved to 7-0 on the season with a pin in 1:10 over Levi Levy at 285 pounds.
Rovers junior Shae Linegar trailed for much of the match at 126 to the Canes Kam Abboud but hit a cradle near the edge of the mat for a fall. Easton's LeBron Simms, another junior, also execute a cradle for a third period pin of Eddie Force at 152.
Easton is now 7-0 on the season with one final dual with Central Catholic on Wednesday.