EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Red Rovers will be just the second school in the PIAA to add a girls wrestling team to their athletic programs. The school board approved of this new team earlier this week.
Easton wrestling head coach JaMarr Billman is thrilled for the girls on the team,
"I enjoyed working with the girls. The way they came to practice and attacked wrestling and wanting to learn wrestling. It was great to see the way the boys stood by them and helped them out with technique...I'm very happy for them, I'm so happy for them."
The Red Rovers had five girls on the team last year, and should have at least five on the newly formed girls team next Winter.