EASTON, Pa. - The Easton wrestling program continues to climb back into prominence amongst the Lehigh Valley's elite programs. The Red Rovers have won six straight duals following their season opening loss to Nazareth.
For Jody Karam the emphasis has been to grow the sport at the youth levels, and that has shown at the junior high level and with some of the up and coming talent on the high school roster.
Having won 16 matches a season ago, and up to six already in 2022, they can sense the surge back into the top of the District contenders.
For Karam and company it's all about continuing to take steps forward each season as a program. As they said in Philadelphia for years, "trust the process", that same mentality applies to the Red Rovers.