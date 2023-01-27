EASTON, Pa. - The Easton wrestling program is coming off a key win on the road Thursday night against Parkland. The Red Rovers now sitting at 14 wins on the season as we near the postseason.
After their win over the Trojans, the Red Rovers moved into the fifth spot in the District XI-3A rankings.
This is a program that has been on the rise all season, and hit a milestone in the midst of the resurgence, with the 1000th win in program history. They've suffered a setback to Phillipsburg after that, but will be looking to end the season on a streak.
Both the Pocono Mountain schools stand in their way prior to the postseason beginning.