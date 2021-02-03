EASTON, Pa. - Easton running back Nahjee Adams won't be going far to continue his playing career. The Red Rover stand out has committed to Lafayette College on National Signing Day.
While at Easton, Adams was an All-State selection during his career, unfortunately his senior season came to end earlier than expected due to injury.
Prior to the start of the 2020 season, Adams had committed to the University of Louisiana-Monroe. He decommitted from ULM back in December, opening the door for Lafayette.
Adams is one of six signees the Leopards have added to the class of 2025.