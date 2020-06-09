A few local players are waiting to see if they will be selected in this year's MLB Draft, which is slated to take place on Wednesday and Thursday. Among those players are Easton's Luke Storm and CB East's Nick Bitsko.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's draft was shortened from 40 rounds to just five. Teams will be able to sign undrafted free agents afterwards.
Storm was named the MVP in the EPC in 2019 and is known as one of the top prospects in Pennsylvania. He is committed to Duke and will play for the Blue Devils, if he isn't selected this week.
Bitsko of CB East is a right-hander that is expecting to hear his named called, potentially early on in the selection process. The pitcher is likely to be picked early in the first round.